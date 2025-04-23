Spring Live, the season's must-visit event to be held at South of England Showground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If there’s one event that perfectly captures the spirit of the South of England in bloom, it’s Spring Live! Returning on 26–27 April 2025, this vibrant celebration of countryside life, artisan excellence, and family fun is set to be bigger and better than ever. Hosted at the South of England Showground, Spring Live! is a highlight on the regional calendar — and with good reason.

Following in the successful footsteps of previous years, the 2025 edition brings a fresh burst of energy to a much-loved tradition. It’s a place where children meet pygmy goats and alpacas before trying their hand at circus skills, wand-making, or archery. It’s where families can feast on gourmet treats, browse beautifully handcrafted goods, and cheer on lawnmower racers or prize-winning pups. Simply put, Spring Live! is a weekend where all ages, and even your dogs, can celebrate the new season in full colour.

A Feast for the Senses

The atmosphere at Spring Live! is part bustling country market, part festival of discovery. Food is at the heart of it all — and this year’s spread promises to tempt even the most seasoned of tastebuds. The Food Hall and Artisan Market are back with hundreds of independent producers offering everything from award-winning Caribbean rums by DES Renewables Ltd to gourmet venison jerky from Canadeer, handcrafted Sussex liqueurs by Fair Cake Ltd, and chilli jams and aged cheddars from Mad Mike’s.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s a treasure trove to discover: chocolate bean-to-bar creations from Gatos Chocolate, dozens of fudge flavours courtesy of Fudge-a-holic and Forever Fudge, and beautifully baked indulgences from FoodbyGeorgia, offering brownies, cookie pies, and more. Drinks more your thing? Sample hibiscus and lemongrass gin, charcoal filtered vodka, or one of the spiced rum blends by Urban Rhino Spirits – all while supporting sustainable producers and local craftspeople.

Hands-On Family Fun

At its heart, Spring Live! is an interactive experience. Kids can learn bushcraft skills, make magic wands, get their faces painted or even take part in circus and chocolate workshops. Animal lovers can pet their way through a mini-menagerie of farm animals or enter their own furry companions in the much-anticipated dog show, hosted by Naturally Pets Ltd.

There’s plenty to get the adrenaline going too, with axe throwing and archery challenges, a traditional funfair with rides for all ages, and the ever-popular lawnmower racing spectacle. Meanwhile, the Alpaca Display and Pygmy Goat Show bring a delightful pastoral charm — perfect for younger visitors and ideal photo ops.

Retail Therapy, Spring-Style

With hundreds of stalls to explore, Spring Live! is also a shopper’s paradise. The Norfolk Pavilion and outdoor shopping areas bring together a curated collection of country lifestyle brands, handmade homewares, garden gear, fashion, and one-of-a-kind crafts. Whether you’re after rustic furniture, garden décor, artisan jewellery, vintage toys, or handmade skincare, you’ll find something unique.

Some standout exhibitors include Frangipaniloves, known for their block-printed Indian textiles, BergHOFF for premium kitchenware, and Neat Necks’ range of genuine leather goods. For pet lovers, brands like Snuffle Monsters and Three Old Birds provide treats, toys, and pamper packs for the four-legged family members.

If you’re shopping for a picnic, swing by the Garlic Farm for smoky, black, or seed garlic, or pick up a crate of Fuggles Apple Juice or a few bottles of vegan mead from Jonah’s Mead. And don’t leave without tasting Mud Foods’ award-winning pies, or a sweet Scottish tablet from Mrs McGoo.

Meet the Makers, Makers Meet You

What sets Spring Live! apart is the opportunity to meet the people behind the products. Whether it’s chatting to chocolatiers, watching stick-making demonstrations by Huxley-Sticks, or getting pet nutrition advice from Butternut Box or Pure Pet Food, it’s a uniquely personal shopping and discovery experience.

Visitors will also have the chance to learn about vital causes from organisations like Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, Guide Dogs, the Greyhound Trust, and the National Vegetable Society. Whether you’re supporting conservation, better pet care, or growing your own veg, it’s a chance to connect with communities that matter.

Showtime for Spring

Spring is all about renewal and rediscovery, and nowhere is that spirit more visible than at this two-day celebration. With entertainment running throughout the weekend, expect live music, demonstrations, pop-up shows and plenty of surprises around every corner.

Whether you’re entering a dog, riding the carousel, nibbling your way through cheese samples or cheering on the axe throwers — Spring Live! offers a weekend full of laughter, memories, and maybe even some sunburn.

Everything Covered with Your Ticket

Your ticket includes access to nearly all of the attractions: the live shows, animal displays, interactive experiences and workshops are included in the entry fee. While fairground rides and a handful of premium activities may carry a small additional cost, you’re welcome to bring a picnic, settle on the grass, and enjoy the live atmosphere. Or indulge in the street food market’s tantalising range of freshly made dishes — from handmade samosas to gourmet sausage rolls and sweet arancini.

What to Wear? Think Comfort with a Country Twist

April can be famously unpredictable, so we recommend dressing for the outdoors. Comfortable footwear is a must — you’ll want to explore the full showground without soggy toes or sore soles. Country chic is always on show here: think layers, waterproofs, and maybe even a well-placed flat cap or floral scarf. And if the sun does shine, don’t forget the sunscreen!

Why Spring Live! Matters

Run by the South of England Agricultural Society, Spring Live! isn’t just a fun day out — it’s also a platform that celebrates rural life, small business, and sustainable enterprise. The show supports education, encourages community engagement, and promotes artisan producers and local makers. By attending, you’re not just making memories with your family — you’re helping to support a vibrant ecosystem of independent producers, growers, and rural businesses.

So mark the dates: Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 April 2025. Whether you’re a foodie, an animal lover, a curious child, a weekend shopper, or simply someone who wants to make the most of spring — Spring Live! is the place to be.

It’s not just a show. It’s a celebration.