Sussex CCC are pioneers in suicide prevention project

Sussex Cricket Club has officially become one of the first cricket club’s to deploy suicide prevention tool, R;pple – with the browser extension now implemented across all staff computers, providing an extra layer of online protection. Sussex Cricket’s partnership with R;pple strengthens the club’s ongoing commitment to mental well-being, reinforcing a culture of safety, support, and proactive intervention.

R;pple is an award-winning digital crisis intervention tool, designed to intercept distressing internet searches relating to suicide and self-harm. When a user searches for harmful content, R;pple discreetly intervenes and sign posting to free, 24/7 mental health support services and resources.

It will be promoted at Friday evening’s Sussex-Surrey match at Hove.

The charity was founded by Alice Hendy MBE after she tragically lost her brother to suicide at 21 years old. Josh had been researching techniques to take his own life through harmful internet searches.

R;pple now has over 1.9 million weekly active users across 49 countries and territories and has intercepted more than 100,000 harmful searches, saving countless lives to suicide.