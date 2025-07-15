Sussex CCC are pioneers in suicide prevention project
R;pple is an award-winning digital crisis intervention tool, designed to intercept distressing internet searches relating to suicide and self-harm. When a user searches for harmful content, R;pple discreetly intervenes and sign posting to free, 24/7 mental health support services and resources.
It will be promoted at Friday evening’s Sussex-Surrey match at Hove.
When: Friday 18th July
Time: 18:30 onwards
Where: The 1st Central County Ground
The charity was founded by Alice Hendy MBE after she tragically lost her brother to suicide at 21 years old. Josh had been researching techniques to take his own life through harmful internet searches.
R;pple now has over 1.9 million weekly active users across 49 countries and territories and has intercepted more than 100,000 harmful searches, saving countless lives to suicide.