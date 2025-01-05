Sussex Egyptology Society talk - my life as an archaeologist and curator

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Egyptology Society welcomes Dr Kelly Accetta Crowe to Worthing to share with us stories of her life as an archaeologist in Egypt and a Curator at the British Museum.

On Saturday 22nd February 2025, 2 - 4:30pm, Sussex Egyptology Society will be welcoming Dr Kelly Accetta Crowe to their Worthing venue, Davison School for Girls, Selbourne Road for what promises to be a fascinating lecture.

Kelly has worked for the past 8 years in Egyptology-related fields - both as an archaeologist in Egypt and as a Curator at the British Museum. As an archaeologist, she has worked on such glamourous sites as the desert and a modern rubbish tip! In the British Museum, she's helped bring exhibitions on hieroglyphs and Persia to Greece to life!

This will be a fascinating insight into the worlds of an archaeologist and museum curator.

No need to book - simply turn up and pay on the door! £5 for non-members - refundable against membership subscription if you subsequently join Sussex Egyptology Society.