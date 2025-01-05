Sussex Egyptology Society talk - my life as an archaeologist and curator
On Saturday 22nd February 2025, 2 - 4:30pm, Sussex Egyptology Society will be welcoming Dr Kelly Accetta Crowe to their Worthing venue, Davison School for Girls, Selbourne Road for what promises to be a fascinating lecture.
Kelly has worked for the past 8 years in Egyptology-related fields - both as an archaeologist in Egypt and as a Curator at the British Museum. As an archaeologist, she has worked on such glamourous sites as the desert and a modern rubbish tip! In the British Museum, she's helped bring exhibitions on hieroglyphs and Persia to Greece to life!
This will be a fascinating insight into the worlds of an archaeologist and museum curator.
No need to book - simply turn up and pay on the door! £5 for non-members - refundable against membership subscription if you subsequently join Sussex Egyptology Society.