Sussex Emmaus hosts family-friendly Halloween Party in Portslade

Homelessness charity Sussex Emmaus is inviting the local community to its Halloween Party on Saturday, 25 October.

The free family-friendly event at Drove Road, Portslade, promises a fun-filled day while raising vital funds to support people who have experienced homelessness.

Visitors can enjoy live music, seasonal food, and shopping at the event, which runs from 10am-4pm.

Based in Portslade, Sussex Emmaus provides a home, meaningful work opportunities, and tailored support for up to 58 people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion. Through its social enterprises and community life, Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night, helping individuals rebuild their lives and regain independence.

Crafted pumpkins at Sussex Emmaus

The Halloween Party will feature a variety of attractions, including live music throughout the day, a spell jar workshop, a spooky photo booth, pumpkins for sale, cakes and seasonal treats, a children’s colouring competition, optional fancy dress, and more.

Rachida Zitouni, Business Manager at Sussex Emmaus, said,“The Sussex Emmaus Halloween Party is a fabulous opportunity for the local community to come together and enjoy a spooky family day filled with fun, music, and delicious food. Every penny raised helps us continue our vital work supporting people who have experienced homelessness to rebuild their lives. Our companions, staff, and volunteers look forward to welcoming everyone to experience all that Emmaus has to offer, from the charity superstore to our delicious café food.”

The Sussex Emmaus Halloween Party takes place on Saturday 25 October, from 10am to 4pm, at Drove Road, Portslade, Brighton, BN41 2PA.

For more information about Sussex Emmaus and its work, visit emmaus.org.uk/brighton-hove/