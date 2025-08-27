Taskmaster loser and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed comes to Crawley

Taskmaster loser and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed returns as his critically acclaimed alter-ego Mr. Swallow with a brand new show: Show Pony coming to The Hawth on Friday 17 October, 7.30pm.

Mr. Swallow has recently been seen making everyone laugh in Amazon Prime’s hit show Last One Laughing, as well as appearing on numerous episodes of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He made his BBC debut at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards with - frankly - terrifying results, a lot of which is discussed in the show for therapeutic reasons.

Show Pony has been described by Mr. Swallow as “payback for everyone who didn’t come to the last tour” and “my most personal/libellous show to date” and will cover everything from not having his own sitcom to not having his own sitcom... and everything in between (critical race theory). As per - expect magic, music and a whole load of brand new mistakes... balanced seamlessly with a story about Tim Henman.

Nick Mohammed is one of the UK’s most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. Nick has received feverish critical acclaim for his previous Mr. Swallow shows Dracula, Houdini and A Christmas Carol (ish), which played to rave reviews in London’s West End last Christmas, alongside his first UK tour The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow in 2023, which sold-out across the UK, including multiple additional dates.

Nick plays Nate in Apple TV’s hit multi-award-winning series Ted Lasso, for which he was nominated twice for Outstanding Supporting Actor at the Emmy Awards. He will soon be seen in the feature film Deep Cover for Amazon Prime, starring alongside Orlando Bloom and Bryce Dallas Howard. He has recently been seen starring in Sally Wainwright’s Renegade Nell (Disney+) and Steven Moffat’s Douglas Is Cancelled (ITV). Nick created, wrote, and starred (alongside David Schwimmer) in his own Sky TV hit show Intelligence. Other appearances include Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4), Inside No. 9 (BBC), This Time with Alan Partridge (BBC), and has just finished shooting the feature film Control with James McAvoy and Julianne Moore. He was one of the worst contestants in the history of Channel 4’s Taskmaster.

Tickets priced £36, £29, £28 are available from hawth.co.uk.