The Chicago Blues Brothers return to The Hawth

The Chicago Blues Brothers – the world’s biggest Blues Brothers show returns to The Hawth Crawley on Saturday, September 20 at 7.30pm.

Fresh from sell-out performances at London’s West End Adelphi and Savoy Theatres, The Chicago Blues Brothers are back and taking the UK by storm once again!

Having wowed audiences from Dubai to Hong Kong, and played to packed-out arenas, festivals, and major theatres worldwide, including over two decades of touring success, The Chicago Blues Brothersare bringing their multi-award-winning, high-energy show back on the road—bigger, bolder, and better than ever.

This isn’t just a tribute, it’s a full-scale 11-piece live band production, complete with all the style, swagger, and soul you’d expect from the original men in black. With over 20 years of international touring, the Chicago Blues Brothers have cemented their reputation as the biggest and best Blues Brothers production currently touring the world.

Motown. Soul. Rock & Roll. Rhythm & Blues.

This show is a non-stop musical celebration, handpicking the very best moments from five world-class tours to deliver a setlist that’s pure dynamite. Expect to hear all your favourite hits, from soul-stirring ballads to foot-stomping classics, brought to life by a band tighter than Jake and Elwood’s suits.

Critics are raving

“Tight, classy and brassy” The Stage

“Highly charged, fun and infectious” Time Out

“Fast, loud and determined everyone has a good time” The Reviews Hub

“10/10 – Perfect!” Writebase Liverpool

Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering the Blues Brothers for the first time, this is a show guaranteed to lift your soul and leave you shouting for more. Don’t miss the ultimate feel-good party night of the year!

Tickets priced £32 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636.