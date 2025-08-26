The Oak Barn Restaurant Macmillan Coffee Morning 2025
Doors open from 10am for freshly made coffee and a delicious selection of homemade cakes – lovingly baked from the staff members and donated from their customers. The Oak Barn Chefs are creating their well renowned Show Stopper Cake which is always a huge hit each year.
All proceeds made will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support to help them continue their incredible work supporting people living with cancer and their families.
Macmillan Cancer Support is the UK’s leading cancer care charity – they provide emotional, physical, practical and financial support to people who are affected by cancer. Their mission is to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.
What could be better than enjoying quality coffee and delicious homemade cakes while supporting a truly worthy cause? Come along to The Oak Barn Restaurant from 10am on Friday 19th September and see for yourself.
Location - The Oak Barn Restaurant, Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill, RH15 8RE
Times - From 10am
Contact Number - 01444 258 222
Contact Email - [email protected]