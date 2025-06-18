The sun Is shining for The Wailers in Hastings this summer

The Wailers perform Bob Marley's classic tracks at The White Rock on Saturday 5 July.

Under the skilled leadership of Aston Barrett Jr., The Wailers will perform the entirety of their acclaimed compilation album, Natural Mystic: The Legend Lives On this summer at Hastings White Rock.

In a night celebrating love, peace and music, in a time where the world is much divided, audiences can expect to take respite in the sounds of Bob Marley and The Wailers' classic tracks including: 'Stir It up', 'Sun Is Shining', 'Is This Love', and 'Jammin'.

The addition to the band of Mitchell Brunings, with his soulful voice and dynamic stage presence, has infused the band with fresh energy and charisma, enhancing their electrifying performances.

The Wailersplaceholder image
The Wailers

Bob Marley performed in Bexhill in July 1972, and The Wailer's upcoming performance at Hastings White Rock, some 53 years later, shows that the sound of these reggae pioneers is still as relevant and popular today as it has ever been.

