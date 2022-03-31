'A hauntingly beautiful and inventive production' - Skellig at the Hawth Studio - review

Skellig is a well-loved book read by schoolchildren everywhere. I must admit, I have never read it. My 12-year-old has and loved it.

But all I knew before seeing this Knight Hall Agency Ltd Parkwood Theatres' production was that it was about some bloke with wings.

Of course, I now know it's about so much more than that. So much more - it's about love, hope and loss.

The cast of Skellig. (credit Patch Harvey)

For those who don't know the story, Skellig is about 12-year-old Michael, who has found moving house hard and his baby sister is ill in hospital, it seems his whole world has been turned upside down.

Exploring the crumbling garage of his new home he makes an extraordinary discovery in the dust and junk. A strange creature, Skellig - is it a man or an animal?

Together with his new friend Mina, Michael decides to help Skellig carrying him into the light, changing their world forever. But can Skellig help Michael in return?

It was a hauntingly beautiful and inventive production in the Hawth studio. The layered set was great and the lighting created the fantastic atmosphere.

The play rests of the performance of Michael and Andrew Colter played him perfectly - hopeful, tortured, engaged and intrigued - why Alasdair Macrae is vulnerable, menacing and mysterious as the skulking and looming figure of the eponymous Skellig.

Sarafina Doussay displayed an enthusiastic innocence as Michael's friend Mina and Sarah Gain and Ed Petrie brought a sense of calm to the production in various roles including Michael's mum and dad.

Gain's narration of the climatic moment was a great display of emotional storytelling. And although there were no dance routines - the play was wonderfully choreographed with the actors moving fluidly between scenes.

Sometimes you read a book and think 'this would make a great film or play', after seeing this Skellig, I thought 'this would make a great book'. I best get reading!

Winner of the Whitbread Children’s Book of the Year, this modern classic has been adapted for the theatre by its author David Almond and is produced by Parkwood Theatres following its successes with Robin Hood, Treasure Island and The Poppy Red.

Skellig is on at the Hawth Studio until Sunday, April 3

Tickets:

Fri and Sat/Sun 2.30pm: £12 (discounts: £10), Family of four: £38

Sat & Sun 7pm: £14 (discounts: £12), Family of four: £40

To buy tickets, please visit https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/Show/eb229740-c057-ec11-aa46-fdd85dd2124c/skellig

