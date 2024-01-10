Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None comes to Brighton – a review

Given it’s Agatha Christie’s most read work, but also the best-selling crime novel of all time, it’s pretty embarrassing that I knew nothing of And Then There Were None.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And so, when I saw it was coming to Theatre Royal Brighton this week it seemed like the perfect opportunity to put that right.

The week-long run at the Brighton theatre began last night, part of a months-long tour of the show all around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agatha Christie's 'And Then There Were None' cast at the Theatre Royal Brighton. Photography by Danny Fitzpatrick / DFphotography

In the hands of an assured cast containing theatre pros with hundreds of plays under their collective belts, the tension was created from the get-go.

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a terrible storm cuts them off from the mainland, and with their hosts mysteriously absent, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear, as secrets from their past come back to haunt each and every one of them.

Book tickets here.

The mystery and intrigue remain high throughout, and when the audience realise what’s happening I felt a literal chill go down my spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as if the tension created by the cast wasn’t enough, one of the props created a sense of drama all of its own.

The bear skin and head rug – front and centre of the stage – seemingly caused an ongoing trip-hazard. There were several heart-in-mouth moments where I wasn’t sure if one of the actors was going to fall over it. It didn’t seem scripted, and there had to be much straightening of the taxidermy when it repeatedly got rucked up.

In what is a tense play anyway, being on the edge of my seat due to an inanimate object was almost too much!

I thought the great part of this production was that no one character outshone the other. Each was given the space to shine, and there were confident performances all round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you’d expect from Agatha Christie’s work, this is a masterclass in whodunnits. I can’t believe I hadn’t seen or read it sooner, but I’m so glad that’s been rectified now.