New West Sussex B&M store: Sign is up ahead of discount store opening

A large poster has gone up advertising a hotly anticipated discount store coming to Worthing.
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 10th Jan 2024, 11:25 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 11:26 GMT
B&M announced in December that it would be opening its latest store in Sussex in the unit formerly occupied by Wilko in the Guildbourne Centre.

Wilko closed down in October, and the unit is now undergoing refurbishment.

In its statement last month, the firm said it hoped to be open by February or March of this year. A specific date still has not been given.

B&M in Worthing is due to open this spring, in the space formerly occupied by Wilko. Picture: Katherine HMB&M in Worthing is due to open this spring, in the space formerly occupied by Wilko. Picture: Katherine HM
A statement on the Guildbourne Centre website at the time read: “The Guildbourne Centre is delighted to announce the arrival B&M Stores who have taken the old Wilko shop.

“The Administration process delayed the deal for longer than we would have liked but strong interest from other retailers helped to push it through.

“Worthing has long been a target location for B&M and their decision to come to The Guildbourne Centre vindicates their faith in both Worthing and the Guildbourne Centre as excellent retail locations.

“We are confident that they will drive significantly increased footfall to The Guildbourne Centre. Their fit out works will start today and they target opening by February/March next year.

“We welcome them to The Guildbourne Centre and wish them every success.”

