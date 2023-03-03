Edit Account-Sign Out
Best Sussex actors 2023: 21 stage and screen stars from Sussex

Sussex is famed for its stunning coastline and the South Downs – but it’s also something of a haven for filmmakers.

By Sam Woodman
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:49pm

Shoreham Beach was the home of the British film industry in the early 1900s, with many movies and TV programmes filmed in Sussex since.

Sussex can also claim a number of stars of screen and stage – and here are some of them.

1. Kate Winslet

This 47 year old actress who lives in West Wittering, made her name in Titanic but has since gone on to star in a wide range of films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Reader and The Holiday.

Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

2. Dame Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith lives in the Pulbrough area and in 2015 the Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star said she sometimes shopped at Storrington's Waitrose

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

3. Dame Julie Walters

Fellow Harry Potter star Dame Julie Walters also lives in the Pulborough area. She has won a host of awards and has twice been nominated for Oscars.

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

4. Hugh Bonneville

The 59 year old actor who lives in West Sussex is best known for his lead role in Downton Abbey, as well as starring in films such as Notting Hill and Paddington. In 2019, he was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex.

Photo: Getty Images

