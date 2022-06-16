Brighton theatre group preparing to perform Calendar Girls inspired by its own cast member with cancer

Some of the cast from Calendar Girls the Musical which is coming to Brighton's Theatre Royal from June 22 and will raise money for Martlets Hospice

The story behind Calendar Girls the Musical has become very poignant for the cast from Brighton & Hove Operatic Society (BHOS) who will perform the play next week.

The award-winning musical, based on the hit film and stage play of the same name, tells the story of how the death of a much-loved husband prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women’s Institute to do something extraordinary: produce a nude calendar fundraiser.

BHOS has decided to give 50 per cent of the production profits from the performances of Calendar Girls the Musical at Brighton’s Theatre Royal next week to Martlets Hospice.

Singer and BHOS member Marc Valentine-Morton, aged 48, is terminally ill with Poorly Differentiated Thyroid Cancer and is relying on the Hove-based hospice charity for his palliative care.

Marc said: “Brighton Theatre and many of the cast of Calendar Girls have been a huge part of my life. When I heard that BHOS were raising money for Martlets I offered to help them to sell as many tickets as possible. I made a short film at the Theatre Royal to promote the show, which was hugely emotional for me.

"In it I describe how my diagnosis has affected me, including the loss of my voice. Charitable donations, which keep the hospice sector afloat have dropped 14 per cent between 2020 and 2021 with the cost of living crisis set to hit that level even harder in 2022 as families prioritise home over helping. My greatest fear is without Martlets if I decline in the next two years, I may be unable to pass in a facility near my husband and loved ones.”

Watch Marc’s video attached to this article and on Facebook at https://fb.watch/dotXcKmTgN/

Singer and BHOS member Marc Valentine-Morton is terminally ill with cancer. BHOS has decided to donate 50 per cent of the production costs from Calendar Girls the Musical to Martlets Hospice

Martlets is currently embarking on an exciting and much-needed £10 million rebuild of its hospice site in Hove over the next 18 month period to help it reach more people who need its care. While this rebuild is underway, the hospice has moved to a temporary site so they can continue providing for terminally ill people and their families.

Calendar Girls is being staged by Brighton & Hove Operatic Society (BHOS) from June 22 until June 25 with matinee performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The show features West End actors Tania Newton and Emma Edwards in the lead roles of best friends Annie and Chris.

Tania said: “The show is a real rollercoaster of emotions and in rehearsals we laugh one minute and cry the next. The music is joyful and it is such an uplifting story. It feels so appropriate that we are trying to help Marc and others in his situation. Marc is incredibly brave and generous to help us so passionately to do this. We really hope Brighton audiences will come out in force to enjoy a fantastic evening at the theatre all while supporting a much-loved local charity.”