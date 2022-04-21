Bridgerton star Luke Newton becomes patron of Brighton’s oldest theatre company

Bridgerton star Luke Newton

Luke, who plays Colin Bridgerton in the hit TV show – which recently broke the record for drawing more viewers in a single week than any other English-language show on Netflix – is a former member of BHOS and appeared in several productions with the company as a youngster. In fact, it was a BHOS production of Billy Elliot in 2010 where Luke was first spotted by a talent agent and set on the road to global stardom.

Luke said: “I have so many amazing memories of performing in BHOS productions when I was younger. I still feel very connected to my home town and forever grateful for the opportunities I was given as a young performer. BHOS continues to entertain audiences in Brighton & Hove. In fact, My auntie Tania is the lead in their upcoming production of Calendar Girls The Musical and my mum Michelle is on the production team. I’m delighted to be a Patron of such a well-loved and respected local theatre company.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke’s patronage comes at an exciting time for BHOS. Now in its 136th year – making it the oldest theatre company in Brighton – BHOS is premiering the Gary Barlow-penned Calendar Girls The Musical at the Theatre Royal Brighton in June.

Andrew Stoner, BHOS chairman, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Luke Newton as patron who is proof that performing in local theatre can be a genuine route to an acting career. We’re also delighted to be back at the Theatre Royal with the Brighton debut of the hilarious and heartwarming Calendar Girls The Musical. I am sure Luke will be cheering on his aunt Tania in Calendar Girls in June.”

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022