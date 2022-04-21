Bridgerton star Luke Newton becomes patron of Brighton’s oldest theatre company

Luke, who plays Colin Bridgerton in the hit TV show – which recently broke the record for drawing more viewers in a single week than any other English-language show on Netflix – is a former member of BHOS and appeared in several productions with the company as a youngster. In fact, it was a BHOS production of Billy Elliot in 2010 where Luke was first spotted by a talent agent and set on the road to global stardom.
Luke said: “I have so many amazing memories of performing in BHOS productions when I was younger. I still feel very connected to my home town and forever grateful for the opportunities I was given as a young performer. BHOS continues to entertain audiences in Brighton & Hove. In fact, My auntie Tania is the lead in their upcoming production of Calendar Girls The Musical and my mum Michelle is on the production team. I’m delighted to be a Patron of such a well-loved and respected local theatre company.”
Luke’s patronage comes at an exciting time for BHOS. Now in its 136th year – making it the oldest theatre company in Brighton – BHOS is premiering the Gary Barlow-penned Calendar Girls The Musical at the Theatre Royal Brighton in June.
Andrew Stoner, BHOS chairman, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Luke Newton as patron who is proof that performing in local theatre can be a genuine route to an acting career. We’re also delighted to be back at the Theatre Royal with the Brighton debut of the hilarious and heartwarming Calendar Girls The Musical. I am sure Luke will be cheering on his aunt Tania in Calendar Girls in June.”
