I’d seen the movie version of Hairspray, released back in 2007, so I figured I’d have some knowledge of the storyline when I went to see the West End touring version of this classic story.

But what I wasn’t prepared for was quite how much the songs from this iconic production had permeated my brain.

As hit, after hit, after hit came on in act one, I felt like I knew all the words. These brilliant songs were instantly so familiar – probably because since the first version of the movie was released back in the 1980s they have entered popular culture, but also because they’re so bloomin’ good!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest outing of Hairspray is a major UK tour, which hit Brighton’s Theatre Royal last night (September 30) for the first of its six-night run.

Hairspray is playing six nights at Theatre Royal Brighton as part of a UK tour. Picture: contributed

Given a fresh take with the help of new co-director Brenda Edwards, of Loose Women fame, the show centres around heroine Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart, and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. When Tracy becomes a local star, she is able to use her newfound fame to fight for liberation, tolerance, and interracial unity in Baltimore.

This production does star Joanne Clifton, former Strictly Come Dancing pro, but her role as Velma Von Tussle was taken on by understudy Kirsty Sparks last night who gave a really confident performance.

I was really surprised to read in the programme that the main role of Tracy was being played by newcomer Alexandra Emmerson-Kirby, who was making her professional debut. You’d never have guessed as she was full of energy, wit and warmth.

Also a real shock was that the role of Motormouth Maybelle was taken on by another actor making her debut. Michelle Ndegwa was selected from more than 3,000 people who applied to the open auditions for the show last year, having previously recorded with many top musicians and singers. But you’d never have guessed it was her first rodeo as she commanded the stage like an old pro. Her soulful voice was outstanding, and I could have listened to her sing all evening.

Couple all that with a truly outstanding cast, and Hairspray was an absolute joy from beginning to end.

Big shout out to Neil Hurst at Edna Tunblad, a panto-esque dame of a character with all the laughs that brings to boot. His song with Dermot Canavan (Wilbut Turnblad) was one of the stand-out moments of the night and really had the whole audience in stitches.

If you’re looking for a feel-good night out, with plenty of brilliant tunes to boot, the Hairspray is just the ticket.