My Mum, Your Dad give parents a second chance at love, while living in a ‘retreat’ for two weeks. The retreat is actually a plush £8million mansion in Midhurst, West Sussex, and is the base for the 11 parents to mix and mingle.

Sometimes billed as ‘an older people’s Love Island’, the show sees the parents go on dates with each other in a bid to find a new partner. Their children watch the show from a nearby shared house, and help to guide their parents to find love.

In episode six, aired on ITV at 9pm last night, mum Steph and dad Paul were chosen to go on a date with each other in Worthing. They were seen roller-skating along Worthing seafront and at Splash Point, then grabbing an ice cream from the Vita Sweet Treats and Little Eats kiosk at the land end of the pier.

Meanwhile, their respective daughters Mazey and Mia were hiding in Tern restaurant on Worthing Pier so they could spy on the couple and guide their interactions.

There were plenty of sweeping shots of the seafront and drone shots of the promenade, making our town look glorious on a sunny afternoon.

Dates on the show are filmed around Sussex. Last week, contestants Danny and Clare were seen on a date at Matt Smith Ceramics, which is based in Charlton, north of Chichester. In series one, aired last year, contestants had dates at the Wiston Estate Winery, off the A24 north of Worthing, and at the Chichester Watersports Aqua Park.

You can catch up on the series on the ITV website: https://www.itv.com/

1 . My Mum, Your Dad TV dating show My Mum, Your Dad featured Worthing in an episode aired on September 23. Mum Steph and dad Paul went roller-skating on the seafront, while daughters Mazey and Mia watched from restaurant Tern Photo: ITV

