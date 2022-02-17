"It's the kind of story everyone needs right now" – those were the words from the director behind Brighton Theatre Group's production of Shrek the Musical.

And, having been in the audience at the Theatre Royal on opening night this week, I have to say director Michael Burnie was absolutely right.

It's really hard to know where to start with why it was such an uplifting and entertaining show. Perhaps in the traditional fairytale way is most fitting...

A tremendous trio – Shrek, Donkey and Fiona

Once upon a time, there was a theatre group who planned to entertain audiences with their rendition of Shrek the Musical. The production was delayed due to a nasty disease that swept the nation but finally the cast could rehearse and the show hit the stage. And, what a show it was. It was like the delay had cast a spell over the actors and made them even more determined to put a smile on people's faces as they told the unlikely love story of a princess and an ogre with plenty of fun and adventure along the way.

The whole cast was excellent – and there were so many of them, too. The scenes including all of the fairytale characters (I counted more than 25) were epic, and the costumes – just amazing. The entire show was mesmerising, my six-year-old son hardly moved and, believe me, that's verging on a miracle.

I really didn't know it was possible to be so drawn in by a green ogre with odd lumps on his face but he got me! Nathan Charman was wonderful, playing grouchy and crude with ease but then showing his softer side, too, and with a fantastic singing voice.

The leading trio were all excellent. The combination of an peppy princess, a grumpy but sensitive ogre and an energetic donkey worked perfectly.

Lucia Romero Clark as Princess Fiona and Jamie Collins as donkey – I really don't think they could have been cast any better. Their animated facial expressions and energy levels were enthralling.

And then there was Lord Farquaad, played by the exuberant and witty Gary Lynn. Oh my, did he get the crowd going. My sides literally hurt with laughter.

I could go on and on but I do not want to give too much away to those who have tickets to see it. But, it really was fantastic and cheerful – heartfelt and hilarious.

Laughter echoed around the beautiful theatre and happiness was radiating from the stage to the audience. It was definitely the kind of story we all need right now.

