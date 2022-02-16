GALLERY: Brighton Skies photographers capture first sunset shots from roof terrace of new city development

Views from the roof terrace of the new Edward Street Quarter development stretch from The Royal Pavilion to Brighton Palace Pier and BAi360 and on a clear day it will even be possible to see the Isle of Wight. The photographers were invited for a sneak peek by Socius, which is developing the site in collaboration with First Base, Patron Capital and Investec alongside delivery partner McLaren Construction.

Brighton Skies member Eliza Kaczynska-Nay said: “It really is an amazing view on top of here with the expanse of the sea, the Downs and the horizon. I absolutely love it.”

Michael Harris, another Brighton Skies member, added: “I really like seeing things from a new vantage point. It’s a pretty fantastic view of the Pavilion and it was amazing to view the city from a fresh perspective. It’s always great seeing something a bit different.”

Photographer Anna Tinner, added: “Seeing The Royal Pavilion from this angle and being able to capture it in all its splendour was the highlight for me. You never get to see it from this height.”

Scroll down to see some of the fantastic sunset photographs.

The roof terrace forms part of the £120m mixed use development Edward Street Quarter, Brighton’s newest neighbourhood. Based on Edward Street in the heart of Brighton, the development offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments - many with outside space and all with access to the impressive communal roof terrace.

1. The view from the roof terrace at the new Edward Street Quarter development in Brighton, with the Royal Pavilion roof glowing (Photo by Anna Tinner)

2. Debby Muscato captured the orange glow of the setting sun from the roof terrace

3. Michael Harris shot stretches out to sea past the Palace Pier

4. The sun shining bright over Brighton