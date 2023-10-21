BREAKING
Horsham family half-term fun on the stage

Families in the Horsham area are promised a treat this autumn half-term break with the chance to experience the work of dance-circus company Motionhouse in Starchitects, a show made especially for children and families, at The Capitol, Horsham on Thursday, October 26, with performances at 2pm and 5.30pm.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 21st Oct 2023, 08:35 BST
Starchitects by Motionhouse. Pic by Dan TuckerStarchitects by Motionhouse. Pic by Dan Tucker
Starchitects by Motionhouse. Pic by Dan Tucker

Spokeswoman Tracey Grubb said: “In Starchitects, five children dream of going into space from their bedroom. Audiences join them as they plan and fulfil their daring mission. Starchitects celebrates play, and families will recognise games such as Hide and Seek, Grandmother’s Footsteps and the Floor is Lava during the show, as well as being wowed by the thrilling dance-circus and acrobatics that the company is renowned for. Starchitects is the perfect first experience of dance for children, with its fun, family friendly easy-to-follow storyline and moments of joyful audience interaction. Young audience members can enjoy cheering on the game of hide and seek played by the cast on stage as well as being transfixed by the highly visual digital projections that run throughout the show. Dancing Moon-Fairies and a super-fun slinky monster all help to make Starchitects the perfect introduction to live performance for children.”

Louise Richards, executive director said: “If you’re looking for a fun and engaging trip out with the kids, look no further. Full of fun and thrilling surprises, Starchitects is engaging for audiences of all ages – from tiny tots to older siblings, parents and grandparents, who can all enjoy and join the magical adventure. Starchitects is a visual spectacle using the incredible dance-circus and digital projections.”

