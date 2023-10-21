Horsham family half-term fun on the stage

Spokeswoman Tracey Grubb said: “In Starchitects, five children dream of going into space from their bedroom. Audiences join them as they plan and fulfil their daring mission. Starchitects celebrates play, and families will recognise games such as Hide and Seek, Grandmother’s Footsteps and the Floor is Lava during the show, as well as being wowed by the thrilling dance-circus and acrobatics that the company is renowned for. Starchitects is the perfect first experience of dance for children, with its fun, family friendly easy-to-follow storyline and moments of joyful audience interaction. Young audience members can enjoy cheering on the game of hide and seek played by the cast on stage as well as being transfixed by the highly visual digital projections that run throughout the show. Dancing Moon-Fairies and a super-fun slinky monster all help to make Starchitects the perfect introduction to live performance for children.”