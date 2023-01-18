A 15-year-old Hurstpierpoint College student has landed a role in his first West End show.

Billy Byers from Haywards Heath is thrilled to be playing Joshua Muller in Watch on The Rhine with Patricia Hodge at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

The young actor, who previously attended Ardingly Primary School and Cumnor House Prep School, said it is a challenge trying to balance four shows a week with his GCSE work.

“But as acting is my dream job, I couldn’t turn this opportunity down,” he told the Middy. “I nearly didn’t audition. My school has been amazing at supporting me.”

Billy Byers, 15, from Haywards Heath is playing Joshua Muller in Watch on The Rhine

The critically acclaimed play is set in 1940 in a Washington D.C. living room where widow Fanny Farrelly (Patricia Hodge) awaits the return of her daughter and her German husband who are fleeing Europe with their children.

Billy said: “I love being part of such a brilliant team both on and off the stage. Patricia Hodge plays my granny and it’s not only an honour to be acting with her but we she’s been so nice to me too.”

He added: “When I was younger, I had tried out for Matilda and School of Rock but I didn’t succeed and that made me appreciate this even more.”

Billy said he is set on making acting his career and aims to keep auditioning for roles after this. He recently appeared on BBC One’s Ghosts on Christmas Day and was in episode six of the latest Call The Midwife.

Billy lives with his father Jon and mother Mellissa. Jon, who has seen Watch on The Rhine ‘only three times’, called the play ‘amazing’ and said its message is still relevant today.

He said that Billy has attended Gielgud Academy in Haywards Heath since he was five and has always had a passion for the stage. He has been represented by an agent for the past five years.

Jon said: “Like every actor he’s auditioned for the roles that he’s fallen short on but in the past six to 12 months he’s starting to break though after a lot of effort and determination.”

He said he and his wife are ‘incredibly proud’ of Billy for getting this role and for not giving up on his dream.

