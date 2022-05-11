Review: 'Bum's the word' - Billionaire Boy at the Hawth Theatre, Crawley

Billionaire Boy Live on Stage 2022 by David Walliams by Birmingham Stage Company

The castle is taken apart and spun around throughout the show by the slick, professional cast to create the world of Joe Spud, the eponymous Billionaire Boy, whose Dad has made his billions by revolutionising toilet paper (wet on one side, dry on the other).

The boxes and pile of toilet rolls cleverly fit together to create a corner shop. a park, a living room, a classroom and a dinner party ,with the highlight being a helicopter landing in the middle of it. Joe Spud is played with great enthusiasm and warmth by Matthew Gordon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He brings a real vulnerability to the role and delivers a touching performance as the boy who learns that although money might be able to buy you the best games consoles, as much chocolate as you could ever eat and even two pet crocodiles, it can’t buy you friends.

Jake Lomas’ performance as the likeable Bob is fun and engaging and Benedict Martin and Rosie Coles bring fantastic humour with their grotesque depictions of the twin school bullies, Dave and Sue Grubb.

The production is very much an ensemble piece, with just nine actors taking on number of different roles and the slickness of scenes and speedy costume changes were impressive.

A standout performance came from Emma Matthews as Mrs Trafe, the dinner lady serving up badger pie and stewed BluTac to the hungry students, and Irfan Damani as Raj, the loveable corner shop owner always eager to make a sale.

The whole show leaves you with a warm feeling of the true meaning of friendship - a real heart-warmer for all the family!

Billionaire Boy is on until Saturday May 14, for tickets click here with daytime shows on Thursday May 12 and Friday May 13.