It’s not usually synonymous with fun, but throw in a couple of Scummy Mummies and you have yourself a riotous night out.

My friends and I were part of the crowd when the Scummy Mummies: Greatest Hits Show stopped at the Assembly Hall on Tuesday evening.

I’d never seen comic duo Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson perform before, but boy was I in for a treat.

The Scummy Mummies

For more information about the pair see their website.

The best buddies are hilarious and unashamedly candid in their take on life as mums. It was brilliant and wonderfully funny because it resonated so loudly with the parenting experiences of almost everyone in the audience.

Part of the fun was that they involved the audience, and we got to hear all sorts of anecdotes from the people of Worthing about when being a mum was a tad ‘challenging’.

Most of what was talked about couldn’t possibly be mentioned in this review, but safe to say if you go and catch the girls on their tour you’re in for a real treat.

It’s not an exaggeration to say my cheeks were actually hurting from laughing and smiling so much by the end of the night.

Scummy Mummies Helen and Ellie have been performing together for a decade. They have a podcast, a huge Instagram following and a book (that they will helpfully tell you is no longer in print).