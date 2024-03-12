Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg might have come out in 1992, but more than 30 years later the story of Deloris Van Cartier – a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder – is still captivating audiences.

It’s now a hit West End musical and touring show, which started a six-night run at Brighton Theatre Royal last night (Monday, March 11).

The company of Sister Act. Photo Mark Senior

Which is great news for me, as I absolutely adore this story of Deloris finding friendship in the most unlikely of places – a convent. Hot on the heels of International Women’s Day last week, it seemed even more apt to spend an evening celebrating a sisterhood.

And, wow, what an evening it was! Reimagined slightly for the stage, the show features original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar-winner Alan Menken.

Each of the songs is superb. I’ve been humming to Fabulous, Baby! and Raise Your Voice ever since I left the theatre last night. You just know when you have a constant earworm that it’s a show full of really good, catchy tunes.

The cast is stellar, too. Landi Oshinowo as Deloris is an absolute powerhouse. Singing seems effortless for her, but her soulful voice filled up the theatre.

From Thursday, the role of Mother Superior will be taken on by Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, but for the opening part of the run understudy Kate Powell ably took the reins. Funny and also with a stunning voice, she lit up the stage.

I also had a real soft spot for Eddie Souther, played by Alfie Parker, as the cop who becomes Deloris’s love interest. Alfie, who hails from Worthing, does some really good comic turns and you can see the audience really warmed to him.

Special mention, also, to Eloise Runnette as Sister Mary Robert – that girl can sing!

There aren’t many reasons why I’d want to go out on a Monday night and not get to bed until almost midnight for, but this belter of a musical sure is one of them.