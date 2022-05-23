Sparkling summer season ahead at Worthing Theatres

Flavia Cacace - credit Manuel Harlan

CEO Amanda O’Reilly said: “We are thrilled to be able to share another programme packed full of fantastic events with you. Our new season features an expanded programme of more than 100 events. WTM are not only welcoming the best in comedy, theatre, music, exhibitions, talks, dance and circus to Worthing, we’re also offering an excellent range of creative heritage and craft workshops for all ages, as well as walks exploring the surrounding countryside!’

“This season, WTM are welcoming the exceptional Headlong Theatre to Worthing with their new production of August Wilson’s Jitney (July 19-23). Headlong Theatre is one of the UK’s most exciting theatre companies, offering a creative mixture of innovative new shows and exhilarating reimagined classics.

"The production is coming direct from the Old Vic and gives you the opportunity to see incredible theatre right in the heart of Worthing. WTM’s theatre line-up also features In The Weeds (June 7), a play about myth, love and sea monsters; the hilarious Crimes on Centre Court (Sep 22) and the heartfelt These Hills Are Ours (Sep 26).

“If you are looking for a great night out, there’s plenty on offer, including Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (Jun 10), an award-winning show coming to Worthing from the West End to offer you a night of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity.

"Alternatively, you can enjoy a spectacular and racy night of Western-themed circus with the Head First Acrobats’ Railed (Jul 29-30). Leave your expectations at home, step over to the wrong side of the tracks and let the Head First boys steal your heart!

“Don’t miss your chance to learn to dance with your favourite Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer! You could learn to dance with Flavia Cacace-Mistry (Jul 23), Robin Windsor (Aug 27) or Ian Waite (Sep 24).

"There are individual and couples classes available, and all sessions include tea and cake.

“The comedy line-up features Radio 4 favourite Alfie Moore (Jun 29), the hilarious Victoria Melody (Jul 8) and Edinburgh festival legends Police Cops (Jul 14).

Maisie Adam (Jul 19) will be in Worthing with a work in progress of her brand new show and Henning Wehn (Sep 30) is back with another hilarious show!

“As always, WTM have a fantastic selection of live music scheduled, from the breathtaking vocals of G4 (Sep 20), to the amazing harmonies of Black Umfolosi (Sep 14) and the fireworks of Damien O’Kane and Ron Block (Jul 5). There are also loads of fantastic fun tributes including The Illegal Eagles (Jun 19), What’s Love Got To Do With It? (Jul 8) and the ever popular That’ll Be The Day (Sep 15).”