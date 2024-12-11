SpongeBob The Family Musical comes to Bexhill!
Catch the Spongebob Musical at Christmas! A Colorful, Family-Friendly Spectacle at the De La Warr Pavilion
Get ready to dive into the undersea world of Bikini Bottom like never before! This Christmas, the SpongeBob SquarePants musical is making a splash at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill, offering a fun-filled, vibrant, and unforgettable experience for the entire family. From December 21st to December 23rd, audiences will be treated to two performances each day, at 1pm and 7pm, showcasing the fantastic world of SpongeBob and his friends in a live musical that promises to be the perfect holiday treat.
Directed by the talented Kitson Wellard, the production is set to be a holiday sensation, brimming with high-energy performances, dazzling special effects, and costumes that will transport you straight into the heart of Bikini Bottom. The director promises that the show will be a must-see, with an emphasis on bringing the beloved characters to life in a way that will delight audiences of all ages.
“We wanted to make sure the show was an exciting and accessible alternative to the usual Christmas musicals,” Kitson shared. “The SpongeBob musical is an absolute joy – the energy, the music, the story – it’s perfect for families looking for a fun experience. With vibrant costumes and state-of-the-art special effects, it's an explosion of color and energy that will leave everyone with a smile on their face!”
With a score that features an eclectic mix of music styles, the SpongeBob SquarePants musical’s soundtrack is a key highlight. Featuring songs by a diverse range of artists including David Bowie, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, and Panic! at the Disco, the musical's tunes are as varied as the show itself. From catchy, upbeat numbers to heartfelt ballads, the music drives the storyline, ensuring that the show stays entertaining from start to finish.
“The music is one of the show’s standout features,” said Kitson. “It's such an amazing mix – you'll hear everything from rock to pop to Broadway-style tunes, and the way the songs are integrated into the narrative makes them feel like an essential part of the show. There’s something for everyone, and the sheer variety keeps it fresh and exciting.”
This high-energy, heartwarming musical is set to captivate audiences with its humor, dazzling choreography, and big, bold special effects that will light up the stage. Expect to see SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, and the entire Bikini Bottom gang in costumes that are as colorful as the characters themselves. The production's commitment to visual spectacle, coupled with its toe-tapping tunes and laugh-out-loud moments, ensures a holiday experience that no one will forget.
Whether you're a longtime SpongeBob fan or new to the underwater world, this festive production is a wonderful way to make lasting memories with your loved ones this holiday season. The De La Warr Pavilion provides the perfect setting for this family-friendly event, and with tickets on sale now, there’s no excuse to miss out!
The SpongeBob SquarePants musical runs from December 21st to 23rd, with performances at 1pm and 7pm. Tickets are available at www.blods.co.uk. Don't miss your chance to see this unforgettable Christmas extravaganza!