Wish You Were Dead review: Latest adaptation of Peter James' Roy Grace series opens at Theatre Royal Brighton

It’s no great surprise the theatre was packed when Peter James’ latest instalment opened for its six-night run in Brighton on Monday.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:40 GMT

One of Britain’s best-selling crime authors, Peter James hails from Brighton and his series of books about Detective Superintendent Roy Grace tend to centre around the town.

His latest offering for Grace, however, is Wish You Were Dead, which takes place as Grace and his wife Cleo head on holiday to the south of France.

They check into a creepy chateau for the night, and that’s when all hell breaks loose.

Giovanna Fletcher and George Rainsford star in Wish You Were Dead, which playing in Brighton until Saturday.
The couple, their baby son Noah and nanny Kaitlynn (Gemma Stroyan), had planned to relax, but that was never going to happen…

Grace’s past came back to haunt him, in the shape of Curtis – head of a notorious Brighton crime family, looking for revenge for the death of his son, which he blames on Grace.

His youngest son Brent also comes to join the party, but the day is saved at the 11th hour by Grace’s trusty sidekick Branson (Gleen Stewart).

It was a really enjoyable show, but I think it’s hard to transition to watching Grace on-stage having seen the TV series.

Naturally, everything at the theatre is bigger, more exaggerated, but that was a little bit jarring after being used to John Simm’s slightly darker version of Grace.

That’s not to say George Rainsford and Giovanna Fletcher who played him and his wife Cleo weren’t good. I thought they bounced off each other really well.

I also really enjoyed Clive Mantle’s comedic portrayal of Curtis. Not so much a hard-nosed gangster, he was more like a naughty grandad.

And while that didn’t make for the scariest of plays, it did make for quite an unusually light-hearted crime drama.

Mention should also be given to Rebecca McKinnis, who played Madame L’Eveque – maid/Curtis’ daughter-in-law. Her faux-French accent and stroppy demeanour gave the audience a good few laughs.

It perhaps wasn’t the gritty show I was expecting, but the fact it didn’t take itself too seriously meant it was no less enjoyable for it.

More details about the show and other things coming up at the Theatre Royal Brighton can be found here.

