THIS THURSDAY! Sold-out comedy night returns to the White Rock Studio!

With Karen Bayley and Tony Law, and hosted by Russell Arathoon. Thursday 20 March, 8pm at the White Rock Studio.

Selling out every show so far, so come and join us!

Hastings Comedy Festival: Comedy Nights Livereturns to theWhite Rock Studio this Thursday 20 March at 8pm. Enjoy three top comedians in one bumper night of comedy!

About the Acts

Karen Bayleyis a midlands based act hailing from Birmingham who has been on the comedy circuit for over a decade. She made a name for herself early on in her career reaching the semi-final of the prestigious BBC New Comedy Awards and was later crowned the winner of the 2001 Komedia New Act Prize. Karen became the first ever female winner of the prestigious Comedy Store King Gong award, as well as reaching the finals of both the BBC New Comedy Awards Showcase and Babycham Funny Women.

Delightfully saucy, her friendly and confident stage presence, combined with a killer wit, an infectious giggle and some devastating one-liners make her a comedic force to be reckoned with. Her bold, no nonsense attitude strikes a perfect pitch with men and women alike. A highly in demand act on the circuit Karen can be regularly seen at clubs such as The Comedy Store, Komedia, Bearcat, Mandfords and Just The Tonic to name a few.

Karen has also performed all across the globe including Dubai, Belgium, Norway as well as on Virgin Cruise Ships. In the past Karen has done tour support for Joe Lycett and Jason Manford, appeared in an Aviva Advert, regularly performed Panto, had her own radio show on BRMB Radio and has performed at every type of gig imaginable.

Russell Arathoon

With his sharp and cheeky material Russell is a perfect act for any live audience. A solid MC, he is fast building up a reputation as a very safe pair of hands. Russell is now regularly popping up at clubs such as The Frog & Bucket, Fuzzy Bear, Funhouse Comedy Club, Backyard Comedy Club, OTK, and Avalon. In 2018 Russell made his Edinburgh Fringe debut with his critically acclaimed show ‘The Curious Incidents Of The Gay In The Night Time’. Since then Russell has gone on to perform at festivals all over the country including Leicester, Nottingham, Manchester & Brighton. He also appeared on the Glee Cardiff Pride Stage alongside Robert White in 2019.

Tony Law

Three-time Chortle Award Winner, Amused Moose Best Show Winner and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee – Tony Law is a Canadian surrealist and master story-teller. His extensive TV and radio credits include:Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Alternative Comedy Experience (Comedy Central), 8 Out Of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One), Celebrity Squares (ITV), Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC Two), Heading Out (BBC Two), The Culture Show (BBC Two), Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe (BBC Two), Edinburgh Nights (BBC Two), Tony Law’s Surreal Guide To Surreal Comedy (Radio 4 Extra), Loose EndsandInfinite Monkey Cage (Radio 4).

“Takes post-modern stand-up to a dangerously funny new level”- The Guardian

**** “The King of post-modern nonsense”- The Telegraph