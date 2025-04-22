Tilgate Park to host VE Day beacon lighting ceremony

Crawley Borough Council is holding a beacon lighting event at Tilgate Park to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8.

This significant day marks the end of World War II in Europe and honours the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for freedom. The beacon lighting is part of a nationwide initiative, with beacons being lit across the country to create a chain of light that represents hope and remembrance.

The event will start at 8pm with a performance by a local marching band, Sussex and Surrey Drum and Bugle Corps, setting the tone for a night of reflection and celebration. Vintage trio Angel Delights will be performing war time songs and Crawley Writers Circle will be reading locally written poetry.

At 9.30pm, the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmilla Sivarajah, will light the beacon.

VE Day

Councillor Sivarajah said: “I would like to invite all of Crawley ‘s residents to join us in what will be a poignant national ceremony. This is the 80th anniversary of VE day and this will be the opportunity to remember and honour our heroes.”

The event is free to attend and open to all residents and visitors.

