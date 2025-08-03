Truckfest South East Is back – bigger, louder and packed with trucks!

Hold onto your hats, Ardingly – the ultimate trucking spectacular is rolling into the South of England Showground on 16–17 August, and it’s shaping up to be the most exciting Truckfest South East yet!

This isn’t just any truck show – it’s a full-throttle celebration of all things trucking, that promises jaw-dropping vehicles, family fun, and non-stop entertainment. Tickets are on sale now, so grab yours early and get ready for a weekend you won’t forget!

The purpose-built Showground in Ardingly sets the perfect scene – spacious, accessible, and packed with top-tier facilities. It’s the ultimate meeting place for truckers, families, and fans of horsepower, with that unbeatable Truckfest community spirit we’ve all come to love over the past 41 years.

Expect to feast your eyes on the UK’s finest trucks – from vintage classics to towering American super rigs. Whether you're a die-hard dieselhead or just love a good photo op, you’ll find showstoppers around every corner.

local trucks on display

This high-octane, family-friendly event is the perfect way to wrap up your summer in style. Tickets are on sale now, and trust us – you won’t want to miss what’s coming!

Star Power Hits the Showground:

Step into the spotlight and meet the stars of BBC’s hit show Gladiators!

Saturday:

Quang Luong – aka VIPER

Montell Douglas – known as FIRE

Sunday:

Toby Olubi – appearing as PHANTOM

Jade Packer – featured as ELECTRO

These modern-day warriors will be meeting fans and making appearances – don’t miss your chance to say hello, snap a selfie, and feel the gladiator energy live!

Truck Pull Challenge – Are You Tough Enough?

Think you’ve got what it takes to move a monster? Step up to the Truck Pull Challenge and show off your strength in this adrenaline-fueled highlight of the weekend.

Live Wrestling Action!

Witness action-packed, family-friendly wrestling right in the heart of the Showground. Expect big personalities, big moves, and big fun for all ages!

Meet Lightning McQueen – Ka-Chow!

The one and only Lightning McQueen from Disney Pixar’s Cars will be making a pit stop at Truckfest South East! A must-see for kids (and the young at heart), it’s the perfect photo op with a true screen legend.

A Truck Fan’s Dream Come True

Of course, it wouldn’t be Truckfest without the trucks – and we’ve got the best of the best:

•Stunning custom builds

•Vintage classics of yesteryear

•Giant American Super Trucks

•Fully kitted-out working vehicles

You’ll be able to walk right up to the action, chat with drivers, and get those all-important shots of the UK’s finest rigs.

And Monster Truck rides – are back and bigger than ever!

“We’ve packed this year’s show with entertainment for all ages,” says Event Director Colin Ward. “For 41 years, Truckfest has been the go-to event for truck lovers and families alike. This year, we’re going all-out with stars, stunts, and spectacular trucks.”

Book Ahead and save with Truckfest’s early bird offer:

Advance booking is strongly recommended – not only will you save with our pre-booking discount, but you’ll also enjoy faster entry on the day.

Save money and beat the queues by booking online now: https://www.truckfest.co.uk/truckfest-south-east/