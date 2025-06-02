University of Brighton Graduate Show kicks off summer of creative excellence

The University of Brighton’s 2025 Graduate Show opened this week, showcasing the bold, original work of final-year students from a wide range of creative disciplines including art, design, media, fashion, photography, and more.

Running until 8 June at the University’s City campus in central Brighton, the Graduate Show offers the public a unique opportunity to experience the work of the next generation of artists, designers, and makers.

From cutting-edge digital installations to traditional craft techniques, the exhibition reflects the diversity and innovation nurtured at the University of Brighton. This year’s show features standout work from students across a variety of courses, including Animation, Games Art and Design, Film, Photography, Fine Art, Graphic Design, and Fashion.

Featured artists

Ross Borton - Fine Art Painting

Student final projects ranged from fun to fashionable, political to playful, with creations like quirky sandwich stations, furniture made from old scaffolding, environmental sound systems, and much more.

Among the highlights is illustrator Arianna Ebanks, whose immersive, ocean-inspired work blends her background in marine science with a passion for storytelling. Her striking illustrations tackle themes such as pollution and the delicate beauty of marine ecosystems. Ebanks, who is set to begin a Master’s at the Royal College of Art this autumn, says Brighton has been “a home away from home – a place where I have felt such a strong sense of community.”

Also drawing attention is expressive painter Ross Borton, whose dynamic, large-scale canvases explore the emotional experience of living with late-diagnosed Autism and ADHD. Since joining the university through Clearing, Borton has thrived on the Fine Art Painting BA course and is now planning to establish accessible studio spaces for emerging artists in Brighton.

Courses taking part in the Graduate Show include:

Guests lining up to get into the University of Brighton graduate show

Animation BA(Hons)

Games Art and Design BA(Hons)

Film BA(Hons)

Media Studies BA(Hons)

Music Business and Media BA(Hons)

Photography BA(Hons)

3D Design and Craft BA(Hons)

Electronic Music and Sound BA(Hons)

Fashion Communications with Business Studies BA(Hons)

Fashion Design with Business Studies BA(Hons)

Fine Art BA(Hons)

Fine Art Painting BA(Hons)

Fine Art Printmaking BA(Hons)

Graphic Design BA(Hons)

Illustration BA(Hons)

The Graduate Show is the first of three major exhibitions hosted by the university this summer. Following this event, the Architecture and Design End of the Year Show (open to the public between 7-13 June) will feature innovative design solutions in fields such as architecture, sustainable design, and interior design. The summer season will conclude with the MA Show (open to the public 5–12 July), celebrating the achievements of postgraduate students.

The Graduate Show and all associated exhibitions are free to attend and open to the public. Full details of all summer shows can be found on the University’s summer shows website.