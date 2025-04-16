VE Day Anniversary show relocation in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CHANGE OF VENUE VE Day 80th Anniversary Show

I am proud to announce that my VE Day 80th Anniversary Show has been relocated to The Cavendish Hotel, Eastbourne.

The Cavendish Hotel

Eastbourne

Rick Bonner organiser

BN21 4DH

The event will be held on Monday 5th May. Door open at 6.00pm and the show starts at 7pm.

Wear vintage clothes and let's recreate the 1940s.

WAR VETERANS' S 99TH BIRTHDAY 🎂

1940s Land-Army girls

And we will be singing happy 99th birthday to Ex- Royal Signals war Veteran RAY HOFF.

I too am an ex soldier serving in the Royal Corps of Signals, so I know how seriously those soldiers would have been about serving their Queen and country.

GREAT ENTERTAINMENT 🎷 🎺 🎶

The VE Day will feature myself RICK BONNER as host, the fabulous 'SOUNDS OF SWING' playing a selection of GLEN MILLER melodies and more and the beautiful Ukraine sensation LANA BRIGHT performing 'At Last' which is a personal favourite of mine.

VE Day 80th Anniversary Show relocation

COCKNEY SING-A-LONG 🎤

Words will be supplied for everyone to take part in 'The World's Greatest Cockney Sing-a-Long EVER' with songs like 'Maybe it's Because I'm a Londoner' and 'Lambeth Walk'.

VE DAY

Victory in Europe Day is the day we celebrate the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on Tuesday, 8 May 1945; it marked the official end of World War II in Europe in the Eastern Front, with the last known shots fired on 11 May.

DIGNITARIES

Attended by Lieutenant Colonel Richard 'Dick' Thwaits, Lord McLean, Councillor Mayor Candy Vaughan (Eastbourne), Councillor Mayor Paul Holbrook (Hailsham), Councillor Deputy Mayor Anne Marie Ransom (Hailsham), Councillor Mayor Dan Dunbar (Polegate).let's Lesley Boniface (Chair Lewes Council)

Disco and Sound

Wayne Haffended (Twilight Discos) for providing the sound, DJ'ing

Army

Welcome and thanks to (Eastbourne) No.10 (Eastbourne) Detachment Sussex ACF for becoming part of the VE Day Anniversary show.

Door

The door entrance is free with a voluntary payment of £5. It's a fundraiser so funds will also be raised from the raffle.

Fundraising

Funds raised will be used for medical supplies in Ukraine.

It would be wonderful if you could be part of the celebrations.

Thank you

Rick Bonner