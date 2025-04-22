Wrestling "Duchess" getting ready for her first Premier date in Lancing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing wrestler Yasmin Stewart makes her Premier Wrestling Federation debut on a show in Lancing at the weekend.

Yasmin, who appears as “The Duchess”, is highly rated in ladies’ wrestling circles and will be one of the stars in action when top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions stage their last show of the season on Sunday (April 27).

She faces a tough test when she takes on West Country grappler Armina Lily, aka “The Huntress”, in one of the feature bouts on an American Rumble spectacular at the Lancing Parish Hall that will also include tag-team and singles matches.

Among the other stars lining up for the Sunday afternoon show will be high-flying Worthing PWF champion David Lovejoy, the giant “Mighty Oak” James Kenna and heavyweight teenage sensation P. J. Reeves.

Tickets for the show that kicks off at 3.30 are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephoning 0333 666 3366. There are discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets.