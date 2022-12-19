A new inward investment initiative for Mid Sussex has launched with the goal of creating a community that combines quality of life with knowledge-intensive economic growth.

Opportunity Mid Sussex and the district council’s Sustainable Economy Strategy launched in November at Edwards Vacuum in Burgess Hill.

The event was attended by more than 100 guests, including: Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies; Dr Sue Baxter, director of innovation and business partnerships at University of Sussex; professor Winfried Hensinger, co-founder of Universal Quantum; Samantha Oliver, organisational systems and administration director at Adelphi Group of Companies; Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards; MSDC cabinet member for Economic Growth and Net Zero Stephen Hillier; and Peter Lamb, senior manager, Scientific Pump Technology at Edwards Vacuum.

The council’s combined Sustainable Economy Strategy aims to underpin all of its business, growth, planning, community and net zero initiatives. The aim is to create long-term outcomes that benefit the planet, generate homes, create jobs and improve quality of life.

Opportunity Mid Sussex and the Sustainable Economy Strategy launched in November at Edwards Vacuum in Burgess Hill

Councillor Stephen Hillier said: “We have been a national trailblazer with our merged Economy and Sustainable strategy. We recognise that economic growth and moving towards net zero are not mutually exclusive and we are keen to support local businesses on their path to net zero, ensuring Mid Sussex remains a great place to live and run a business, safeguarding it for future generations.”

The council's Growth Programme is underway with the installation of gigabit fibre digital connectivity alongside the development 5,000 homes as part of a new community with schools, neighbourhood centres, employment space and sustainable travel options.

Councillor Hillier said the ambitions of the Opportunity Mid Sussex programme include the council’s partnerships with Sussex and Brighton universities and a 49-hectare Science and Technology Park.

He said: “The gigabit fibre spine connecting us globally from Brighton to Croydon is complete and we are now extending that to rural areas. From next year we will have digital connectivity that is unparalleled outside major cities, making us highly attractive to companies wanting to be early adopters of the benefits of 5G technology. We have a strong relationship with our universities and work hard to leverage their expertise from their research success to their business support. The Science and Tech Park is one of most exciting things to come our way and will put us on the map as a regional centre of excellence.”

Professor Winfried Hensinger said that Universal Quantum in Haywards Heath had just won the largest government quantum computing contract ever awarded to a single company to build two quantum computers for the German Space Agency. He said: “We are working very, very hard with UK government to bring this tech advantage into region as we want to grow the UK’s ‘quantum Silicon Valley’ here in Mid Sussex.”

MP Mims Davies MP said: “Growing a sustainable economy is the best thing we can offer for our businesses, our communities and the generations that are to come.”

