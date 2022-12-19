Amberley crash: photo shows three damaged vehicles blocking B2139 Turnpike Road near Storrington
The B2139 between Amberly and Storrington is closed this afternoon (Monday, December 19), following a crash at Turnpike Road, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has said.
By Lawrence Smith
9 minutes ago
The fire service confirmed that a collision had taken place after a report appeared on AA Traffic News.
A photographer also sent in a photo of the scene.
The AA said that the road is blocked due to a crash involving three vehicles to the west of Storrington around Rackham Street. The fire service has advised people to avoid the area.
