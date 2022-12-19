Edit Account-Sign Out
Amberley crash: photo shows three damaged vehicles blocking B2139 Turnpike Road near Storrington

The B2139 between Amberly and Storrington is closed this afternoon (Monday, December 19), following a crash at Turnpike Road, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has said.

By Lawrence Smith
9 minutes ago

The fire service confirmed that a collision had taken place after a report appeared on AA Traffic News.

A photographer also sent in a photo of the scene.

The AA said that the road is blocked due to a crash involving three vehicles to the west of Storrington around Rackham Street. The fire service has advised people to avoid the area.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said the B2139 between Amberly and Storrington is closed following a crash on Monday, December 19