The Seaside 326 branch of Post Office will close on April 2, a notice from the postmaster said.

The notice in the door says it will be relocating to the Premier Seaside Newsmart store under a new operator and is scheduled to open on April 19.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In between these dates, customers are advised to visit St Anthony’s Post Office at Seaside 518 or use the branch finder at www.postoffice.co.uk to locate their nearest branch.

Post Office in Seaside, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160103-145450008