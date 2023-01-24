Rolls-Royce has announced that applications for its 2023 Apprenticeship Programme are now open.

One of the leading schemes of its kind in the UK, the Rolls-Royce Apprenticeship Programme offers outstanding training and development opportunities for people with a wide range of educational backgrounds, interests and prior experience, designed to match candidates' preferred learning styles and future career aspirations.

Apprenticeships in technical and craft areas generally last for two years and combine gaining nationally recognised Level 2 qualifications at local colleges alongside learning craft skills from world-class specialists at the Home of Rolls-Royce. At the end of their initial training, Apprentices may have the option to stay on and progress to higher qualifications; candidates who achieve particularly high standards throughout their training may be offered a permanent job with the company.

For sixth-form students seeking an alternative to university courses, Rolls-Royce offers Degree Apprenticeships in partnership with nearby Universities.

For the 2023 intake, Apprenticeship places are currently available across the business, in departments and functions including Technical Assembly, Surface Finish (Paint), Interior Trim Centre, Interior Surface Centre, Quality, Sewing, Paint Maintenance, Planning, Sales, Business Quality Management, Systems and Bespoke Project Management.

Rolls-Royce has a carefully considered selection process to ensure that the right candidate is placed in an appropriate role. This year, all interviews will be conducted face-to-face, with applicants receiving a job offer if they are successful. Candidates will receive detailed feedback on their performance.

The application window runs until March 19 2023. However, Rolls-Royce operates a rolling recruitment programme, so certain roles may close early once sufficient numbers of applications have been received: early application is therefore recommended.

For more information and to apply, visit the careers section of the company’s website: www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com.

