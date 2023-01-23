Edit Account-Sign Out
Primark looked at opening stores in Chichester and Worthing - here's why it didn't

Primark had looked at opening stores in Chichester and Worthing but decided against it last year.

By Joe Stack
3 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 4:59pm

At the weekend we asked readers of Sussex World what businesses they would like to see move in to their towns and cities to fill empty shop spaces. Hundreds of comments poured in and many called for more independent businesses to be given a chance to flourish. But one answer was especially emphatic: Primark.

Here’s what readers had to say: 'Beg Primark to move to one of Chichester's prime city centre buildings' demand shoppers - but not everyone agrees

The discount fashion retailer was named time and time again with several readers complaining about the travel time to stores in Portsmouth, Brighton or Crawley.

Primark in Brighton
An email to one keen customer from the brand said teams had recently looking at opening a stores in Chichester and Worthing – the email suggests one of the reasons is because Primark already operates large stores in Portsmouth and Brighton.

The email read: “We have recently investigated acquiring a store in Chichester and/or Worthing but for various reasons including the fact that we have large stores in both Portsmouth and Brighton it was decided not to proceed. I appreciate that this is not the news that you are wishing to hear but I know that both stores would be happy to continue to welcome you. Should the situation change then we will let you know.”

What businesses would you like to see open in the city? Get in touch: [email protected]

