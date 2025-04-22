Arundel based Tritec Energy help Rolex go green with solar panel system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Based in Arundel, Tritec Energy have installed an impressive solar panel system at the headquarters of the most famous watch brand in the world, Rolex.

A big focus for the Swiss Watchmaker is to sustainably control its consumption of resources, part of which include adding solar panels to its UK headquarters in Kent.

Needless to say, any solar company would love the opportunity to showcase their work alongside such a coveted brand which makes it even more special that Tritec Energy were awarded the job.