As Lloyds and Nat West announce dozens of bank branch closures this is how Sussex will be affected – and when

Lloyds Banking Group and Natwest have said they are shutting another 80 branches this year and Sussex has not escaped the closures.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:18 BST

Lloyds Banking Group and Natwest made the announcement today (Thursday, March 30) with the Daily Mail reporting that the affected brands at Lloyds Banking Group include Halifax, Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland.

The Mail said Lloyds would close 26 more branches, nine Halifax branches and two Bank of Scotland sites, while Natwest will close 40 branches with the the Royal Bank of Scotland announcing five closures.

NatWest Brighton will shut its doors on August 16. Photo: Google Street View
A spokesperson from Lloyds Banking Group said: “Branches play an important part in our strategy but we need to have them in the right places, where they are well-used. We’ll continue to invest in branches that are being used regularly, alongside our online, mobile app and telephone services.”

As part of these closures it has been announced that NatWest Brighton will shut its doors on August 16. No Lloyds closures are taking place in Sussex.

