Auction bidding war over former care facility in Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former children’s care facility with potential for development in Burgess Hill has been sold at auction after a bidding war this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finches at 75 Folders Lane went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week at £566,000 after 162 bids were lodged for the single-storey property with potential. (T

It was among 168 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property, listed on the instructions of the NHS Trust, was sold for £266,000 above the lower freehold guide price at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 1 May.

SOLD: Finches, 75 Folders Lane, Burgess Hill

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Strong pre-sale interest in this former children's care facility translated into sustained bidding which drove up the sale price.

“Our bidders could see the potential in a property in a sought after residential location which is considered suitable for development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

The property comprises a single storey detached brick-built property beneath a pitched/flat roof and occupies a plot extending to 0.15 hectares (0.36 acres).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a site extending to 0.15 hectares (0.36 acres), it is located on the north side of the road, close to its junction with the B2112.

It is approached via a private driveway from Folders Lane, with parking for multiple vehicles, and the unit has consulting rooms, offices, day room and kitchens.

Comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities, including the mainline railway station at Burgess Hill, are within easy access with excellent road links to Gatwick, Brighton and all surrounding areas via the nearby A/M23.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next auction, the fourth of eight this year, goes live on 10 June and concludes on 12 June. Closing date for entries is 19 May with the catalogue available from 22 May.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.