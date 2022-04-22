Battle of Lewes Banquet - tickets for less with Lewes FC deal

Lewes FC shareholders get 20 per cent off ticket price

The men’s team defeating Leatherhead 5-0 on a Tuesday in October, the women beating Super League

Reading on a cold Wednesday night in December. But still the most celebrated of all the

mid-week encounters in Lewes is the one that took place on Wednesday 14 th May, back in

1264. The Barons (captained by Simon de Montfort) won out over Henry III’s team, despite

being outnumbered two-to-one. Rather like a 5-a-side team beating an 11-a-side team.

Lifelong Lewes FC supporter and volunteer (and Express historian) David Arnold is very big on the Battle of Lewes.

So much so that some years ago, he created the Battle of Lewes Banquet to mark the

auspicious local date. The banquet has not though taken place since 2014. But now, it’s

back. And to celebrate, Lewes FC Owners can get 20% off tickets to the event that takes

place in Lewes Town Hall, on Thursday 5 th May. So, the standard £32 ticket will cost owners

just £25. To book tickets, just email [email protected] The evening includes ‘hearty &

plentiful English fare’ (inc veggie options), entertainment and dancing.

This is all part of Lewes FC’s continuing drive to sign up local owners and encourage people

to shop in Lewes and save money too. Anyone can buy a single share in the club for an

annual (or monthly amount) and in return, they receive an Owner Card or Owner App which

they just show to the retailer to get the discount.

Club Director, Charlie Dobres commented: “Lewes is a not-for-profit, 100% community-

owned club. We have about 1,200 local owners so far and another 1,000 across the UK and

worldwide. We’d love to get a lot more local people buying a single-share ownership,

showing support for the club but also saving themselves money. At just £5 per month (or

£50/year) the local savings available very quickly more than pay for the outlay. It’s a win-

win.”

To buy an ownership share, just go online to LewesFC.com/save or the club also operates a

stand outside WH Smith’s in Lewes on most days, where an Ownership Gift Box is available.

There are over 30 participating retailers in the scheme, including:

Specsavers (Lewes) 20% off spectacles

North Street Garage 10% (on works over £30)

Coastway Vets Lewes 10% off

Depot 10% off cinema snacks

Irma’s Café 10% off