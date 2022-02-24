Crawley pension provider helps local school students realise their potential and dream big

Throughout the 2021/22 academic year, year 9 students from the school are participating in the Love Local Jobs Foundation's "Dare to Dream" programme for Crawley.

The scheme has been made possible by the careers and senior leadership teams, who recognise the need to provide a boost in self-belief and aspirations for their students.

The partnership with leading local employer B&CE, alongside the regional support from Crawley Borough Council for local schools, has enabled an additional seventeen hundred local young people in Crawley to benefit from participation in the programme.

The Dare to Dream programme, delivered by the More Sussex radio presenter, Jack Hayes, is designed around developing vital life skills for the next generation.

Throughout each of the programme sessions, Jack is able to draw on his own experiences, his personal journey and his unique storytelling ability to encourage students to think bigger, while raising their aspirations.

In addition to this, fifteen Year 9 students are supported by five of B&CE’s team, who give them one-to-one mentoring to build their confidence for the future and to create a better pathway into the workplace.

B&CE’s Organisation Capability Specialist Ian Tyers said: “B&CE has always had a commitment to play an active part in the local community. The staff were immediately drawn to mentoring on the Dare to Dream’s programme.

“By offering to share their advice and experience they can make a real difference to local students, helping to inspire them to think about what they want from their futures, while also helping to build their own experience and skill set.”

B&CE’s mentors are playing a vital role in continuing Jack’s message and preparing the students at The Gatwick School for their future careers.

Through sharing their own experiences and the skills they’ve picked up along the way, the students are able to instil confidence and realise their full potential.

Senior Social Media Officer Katie Porter said: “As an employee at B&CE, I think it’s fantastic that staff are given volunteering days to take, to enable us to be part of a programme like Dare to Dream. The Dare to Dream programme is wonderful, and as a mentor, it is a privilege to feel as though I have helped provide support and guidance to students who need it.

“The programme is so fulfilling, and to see a positive change in the students participating from one session to the next, really shows that Dare to Dream works and has an impact on young people in the local area.

“Having never mentored before, I’m really grateful to B&CE and Dare to Dream for the opportunity as it’s been a great experience. I would encourage others to take part and would certainly love to be a part of the programme again in the future.”

KS4 Progress Lead at Gatwick School Olivia Newman said: “Dare to dream is a great project which inspires pupils and gives them chances to explore themselves and their own skills. These skills are what Jack builds upon in his three separate talks, which all have their own messages for the students.

“I've been lucky to be part of this project a number of times and it never fails to inspire me, and all the staff and pupils involved. The mentoring side is fantastic as it allows pupils to build relationships and have honest conversations with people that aren't their teachers or peers.

“This allows pupils to be more open and really be honest with themselves. This project really makes a difference to not just the pupils but also the teachers involved too!”