This is how Vent-Axia is Giving Back to Crawley

During the pandemic it has been important to Vent-Axia to go the extra mile and help in the fight against COVID by supplying ventilation to COVID-19 hospital wards and field hospitals in unprecedented timescales, throughout lockdown and beyond. But not only have our staff gone the extra mile to provide ventilation to essential services, the company has also helped some of the most vulnerable in the community by helping the charity Giving Back Crawley.

Giving Back Crawley is a small charity that serves the local homeless community. At the beginning of the year the charity found a permanent place to operate from, including preparing and cooking hot meals. However, we heard from one of our staff, Linda Dawson, who regularly volunteers at the charity, that its new building needed a complete refurbishment due to water damage. We had previously heard from Linda a first-hand account of all the good work the charity does in Crawley. We were therefore delighted to be able to help the charity by donating ventilation units for the refurbishment to help make the place a suitable home for the charity.

Giving Back Crawley's kitchen

Boasting over 85 years’ experience, Vent-Axia is the ventilation sector’s leader and chief innovator in developing energy efficient products that cover not just air movement and ventilation technologies but heat recovery, electric heating, hand dryers, cooling and clean-air systems for residential, commercial, public sector and industrial applications. Committed to improving air quality and comfort in both homes and commercial buildings, we were perfectly placed to help Giving Back Crawley.

We supplied a range of ventilation units that have been installed throughout the building to combat condensation and mould and help ensure good indoor air quality. We donated two T-Series roof ventilation models that were installed in the kitchen and servery area. These units will allow for extract ventilation from the kitchen and supply or extract from the servery area.

Meanwhile, for the laundry area we supplied a HR200WK heat recovery ventilation, which was installed with a Vent-Axia Ecotronic Humidity sensor to help deal with any humidity issues that may lead to condensation and mould. Finally, Solo Pro extractor fans with timers were installed in the toilets. Not only will this help protect the building itself for the future, it will also ensure that both the volunteers and their guests are benefitting from a healthy indoor environment.

The roof top at Giving Back Crawley

Giving Back Crawley has had a fantastic response from across the community when it comes to the refurbishment from the donations of both building products to building services. The charity is thrilled that the Crawley community has rallied round to help them so that they can cook for the homeless community in Crawley at such a difficult time due to the pandemic.

Cooking and delivering over 100,000 meals in the last 18 months to those who need them most, Giving Back Crawley is entirely run by volunteers. As well as serving their guests free meals, the charity provides the essential items they need to get by such as clothing, bedding and wellbeing items. Giving Back Crawley’s new base also allows them to run a free grocery shop and host regular health checks with paramedics.

A lot of things have changed in Manor Royal since Vent Axia moved here over 60 years ago. What hasn’t changed is their enviable position as a leader in their sector, their commitment to innovation and manufacturing and their support of the local community.

Find out more about the charity: https://givingbackcrawley.org.

Lena Hebestreit, Marketing Manager at Vent-Axia

Find out more about Vent-Axia: www.vent-axia.com.