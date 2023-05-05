Edit Account-Sign Out
Bio-Productions in Burgess Hill get their kit on at football themed charity day

A Burgess Hill-based company held a football-themed charity event recently to raise money for the Cancer Research Initiative.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th May 2023, 14:42 BST

Staff at Bio Productions, an environmentally-focused cleaning chemicals manufacturer, put on football kits and the company donated £5 per participant. They raised a total of £200.

Managing director Angela Gill said: "We love supporting good causes.”

She continued: “There’s a lot in the news at the moment about bowel cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer. We wanted to do our bit by donning our kit.”

Staff at Bio Productions put on football kits and the company donated £5 per participant to raise money for the Cancer Research InitiativeStaff at Bio Productions put on football kits and the company donated £5 per participant to raise money for the Cancer Research Initiative
Staff at Bio Productions put on football kits and the company donated £5 per participant to raise money for the Cancer Research Initiative
The Cancer Research Initiative was founded in memory of late football legend Sir Bobby Moore. In 1993, shortly after Bobby’s death, his widow Stephanie Moore OBE set up the Bobby Moore Fund as a restricted fund of Cancer Research UK to raise money for pioneering bowel cancer research.

