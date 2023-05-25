Bluebell Railway plans to ‘overhaul and extend’ parking at a station in this West Sussex village

The Bluebell Railway has submitted an application to ‘overhaul and extend’ a parking area at one of its West Sussex stations.

The railway, which is one of the country’s first preserved heritage lines, wants to add 570 square metres of semi-permeable surface to the north of the existing carpark at Horsted Keynes.

The application, DM/23/1239, was received by Mid Sussex District Council on Wednesday, May 10, and is pending consideration. People can view it using the reference number at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

The Planning, Design and Access Statement said: "Currently the station visitor carpark has spaces for around 40 cars although that is when parking is tightly packed. There is further but unfinished part-surfacing, which was left after a roadbuilding demonstration using 1800s techniques.”

Horsted Keynes station on the Bluebell Railway

The railway has applied using the agent JJ Hatfield & Company Ltd and the proposal could see a further 30 parking spaces added to the visitor carpark.

The Planning, Design and Access Statement said the application is to finish the additional bays ‘using self-binding gravel top layer to a depth of 50mm over 200mm depth of crushed-brick sub-base’.

The statement continued: “This fills in the north/northeast gap in the shape of the carpark and serves to enable a better spread of spaces, leaving more room for flexible disabled parking and to allow easier access around vehicles.”

It added: “This carpark is not currently adequate for the largest station on the line and the proposed increase of 570m² will enable more comfortable and accessible parking as cars can spread out. At peak times during the summer and on occasional holiday events overspill parking is required. While the field to the north is able to be used on occasion, it is preferable and more user-friendly for there to be better space available for comfortably arranged parking during peak times.”

