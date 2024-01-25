B&M comes to Burgess Hill: variety retail chain confirms opening date for Mid Sussex shop
A spokesperson for B&M, which was founded in 1978 and incorporated in Luxembourg, confirmed to the Middy: “B&M will be opening a store in the Burgess Hill area scheduled for Tuesday 9th April 2024.”
The paper got in touch with B&M after excited residents starting sharing a rumour on social media that B&M was set to take over the former Wilko store in Market Place Shopping Centre.
B&M has not confirmed the exact location of the shop yet but this article will be updated with more information when it comes through.
The shop chain’s website said: “From its first store in Blackpool, Lancashire, B&M has grown to over 700-plus stores and employs over 35,000-plus staff. B&M believes in selling top branded products at sensational prices. We attract over four million happy customers through our doors a week. B&M has stores throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”