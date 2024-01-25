Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spokesperson for B&M, which was founded in 1978 and incorporated in Luxembourg, confirmed to the Middy: “B&M will be opening a store in the Burgess Hill area scheduled for Tuesday 9th April 2024.”

The paper got in touch with B&M after excited residents starting sharing a rumour on social media that B&M was set to take over the former Wilko store in Market Place Shopping Centre.

B&M is set to open a store in the Burgess Hill area scheduled for Tuesday, April 9

B&M has not confirmed the exact location of the shop yet but this article will be updated with more information when it comes through.