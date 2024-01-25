Burgess Hill school could get new multi-use games area and sensory garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Options Autism (7) Ltd has applied to install a variety of facilities at Hambrook School in Leylands Road.

The application is for: a multi-use games area, a play area, a trim trail, a horticulture area, a sensory garden, a vehicular access security gate and fence, internal partition fences, perimeter security fences, soft/hard landscaping and associated works.

It was submitted to Mid Sussex District Council via the agent Space M Studio and the planning reference is DM/23/3112 at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

The planning, design and access statement said: “The application for full planning permission is submitted on behalf of Outcomes First Group Ltd. They are the registered owners of the application site.”

The statement said Hambrook School is a private independent day special school for students aged five to 18 who have autism and other complex learning needs.

It said: “The applicant considers that the provision of good quality playtime is essential for a child’s overall development but this can be a sensory overload if they are autistic or other complex learning needs. The view is taken that such children can struggle with social interaction, communication, and imagination, drastically affecting their ability to form meaningful friendships, therefore making them struggle to engage in play with their peers. The applicant considers that it is important for children with autistic or other complex learning needs enjoy play within an environment in which they feel safe and secure, as well as supported.”

The statement said the sensory garden is needed ‘to provide a calming and therapeutic space’ for the students. It said: “It includes features, surfaces, objects and plants that are intended to stimulate the senses through touch, sight, scent, taste and hearing. The sensory garden is enclosed within the structure of the main building.”