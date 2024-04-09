The new store opened its doors on Tuesday morning, April 9, at unit 6 in the Market Place Shopping Centre.

The shop is located in the 14,944 sq ft site of the former Wilko, which closed in October last year.

A spokesperson fro B&M said the store has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme and its launch has created more than 100 jobs.

The B&M spokesperson said: “Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food. There is also a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.”

The shop accepts cash, credit and debit card but shoppers are asked to use contactless card payments where possible. Opening hours are 8am-5.30pm from Mondays to Saturdays and 10am-4pm on Sundays. Call 0333 0346 833. To find out more about the shop visit www.bmstores.co.uk/stores/burgess-hill-833.

B&M said its Burgess Hill colleagues were asked to nominate a Sussex charity that they thought deserved ‘VIP treatment’ on Tuesday for the work they do in the community. They chose from the teams at Burgess Hill Creative Community and Burgess Hill Pantry to unveil the new store on Tuesday.

Burgess Hill Creative Community was established in 2020 to make arts and crafts more accessible and social. They offer an Art group, computer tech, a Friday craft club, pottery, weaving and sewing. Burgess Hill Pantry helps residents on low incomes get more affordable food. B&M said both charities will receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers each to help them with the work they do.

The Burgess Hill B&M team also welcomed the mayor of Burgess Hill Janice Henwood to attend the grand opening.

The store manager, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic. A big thank you to the team at Burgess Hill Creative Community and Burgess Hill Pantry who helped us open the store; we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”

1 . B&M opens in Burgess Hill The new B&M opened in the Market Place Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill on Tuesday, April 9 Photo: B&M Retail Limited

2 . B&M opens in Burgess Hill The new B&M opened in the Market Place Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill on Tuesday, April 9 Photo: Steve Robards, SR24040901

3 . B&M opens in Burgess Hill The new B&M opened in the Market Place Shopping Centre in Burgess Hill on Tuesday, April 9 Photo: B&M Retail Limited