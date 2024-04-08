PureGym set to open in Haywards Heath as company transforms former Woolworths store

Photos and video by Steve Robards show that the former Woolworths store on South Road is in the process of being completely transformed.

A message on PureGym’s website confirmed: “You’ll find us on South Road, nearby to WHSmith and Boots.” Visit www.puregym.com/gyms/haywards-heath.

The message said: “By being part of the UK’s favourite gym, you’ll have access to state-of-the-art facilities, classes included in your membership, all coming together with the aim of helping you achieve your goals. With contract-free memberships to suit any lifestyle, here at PureGym you can find memberships that suit you and your lifestyle.”

PureGym said the Haywards Heath branch will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The company said there will be no contract and the Haywards Heath site will offer: 220-plus ‘bits of kit’, 50kg dumbbells, free Wi-Fi, full air-conditioning and personal trainers.

1 . PureGym in Haywards Heath The former Woolworths store in South Road, Haywards Heath, is being transformed into a PureGym Photo: Steve Robards, SR24040801