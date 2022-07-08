‘Bright future’ unveiled for Eastbourne’s TJ Hughes building

The Rachel Charitable Trust (RCT) are the owners of the 1920s building which has been vacant since May 2019.

The trust says it’s been been working with the Eastbourne Society and the Conservation Area Advisory Group, as well as gathering opinions from the community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RCT can now reveal it hopes to retain the much-loved original façade of the building, as well as introduce a grey mansard zinc roof.

How TJ Hughes could look. Photo from Rachel Charitable Trust.

In May 2021 it was reported the site could be converted into shops and flats.

Since then there have been worries over if the building was to be demolished.

Now RCT says the ground floor will be for commercial use with 65 apartments of various sizes above.

There would also be a communal garden for residents, 70 cycle spaces, and two disabled parking spaces.

A spokesperson for RCT said: “We have listened and taken on board the community’s views and we are proud of the revised scheme. We believe this building has a bright future, enhancing the Conservation Area and bringing further vitality and investment into the town centre for years to come.”

Ian Perrell, Director of the Harris Partnership, the architects behind the changes, said: “We are thrilled with the outcome and the early feedback has been incredibly positive. We have had some major design and viability hurdles to overcome in order to keep the facade, but it was definitely worth all the effort.